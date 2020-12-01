NBA YoungBoy Welcomes 6th Child – No By Mayweather’s Daughter!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
17

NBA YoungBoy is not wasting any time in the baby-making department — and has welcomed his sixth child with baby mama Drea Symone.

 “November 26th 2020, on Thanksgiving Day, I was given a 7.5lb reason to become more thankful. I’ve been caught up cherishing the days after… it’s safe to say my heart is completely full!! Kodi Capri…” Drea wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of baby Kody’s tiny hand.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR