NBA YoungBoy Welcomes 6th Child – No By Mayweather’s Daughter!!

NBA YoungBoy is not wasting any time in the baby-making department — and has welcomed his sixth child with baby mama Drea Symone.

“November 26th 2020, on Thanksgiving Day, I was given a 7.5lb reason to become more thankful. I’ve been caught up cherishing the days after… it’s safe to say my heart is completely full!! Kodi Capri…” Drea wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of baby Kody’s tiny hand.

NBA YoungBoy may have a new bundle of joy, but he will be doing it all again very soon as he is expecting a child with Yaya Mayweather — the daughter of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

NBA YOUNGBOY CURSES OUT FLOYD MAYWEATHER

“If that makes her happy, then we’re happy — me and her mother [Melissia Rene Brim] are happy,” Floyd said last month, confirming his daughter’s pregnancy. “What I try not to do is be in her personal business because once she’s no longer under my roof, then you know what? it’s between her and her better half.”