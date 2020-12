Believe it or not, the new NBA season is nearly upon us, and we now have the tentative schedule for Christmas Day.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski leaked the schedule. It includes:

– Pelicans at Heat 12:00 p.m. ET

– Warriors at Bucks 2:30 p.m. ET

– Nets at Celtics 5:00 p.m. ET

– Mavericks at Lakers 8:00 p.m. ET

– Clippers at Nuggets 10:30 p.m. ET