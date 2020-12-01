Mom’s Boyfriend Kicks 5 Yr Old Out Of Car For Being ‘Unruly’; Killed By Another Car

A Fort Mitchell, Alabama, woman’s boyfriend is facing a murder charge after police say that the animal made his girlfriend’s “unruly” 5-year-old son get out of his car in the middle of Alabama Highway 165. It was a dark and rainy night, confirmed, and the boy was subsequently hit by another car.

The child, Austin Birdseye, died from his injuries at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said investigators have a warrant charging 35-year-old Bryan Starr with murder because of his reckless disregard for the boy’s safety.

Bryan is the longtime boyfriend of Austin’s mother, Christina Birdseye, 33, and the two share a home on Utah Street in Fort Mitchell, about two miles from where the boy was hit, Taylor said. Bryan is not, however, Austin’s father.

The mother was not in the car with Bryan and her son. According to police, Bryan is an active-duty soldier at Fort Benning, the sheriff said.

