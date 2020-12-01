Millie Bobby Brown tears up while recounting intrusive encounter with fan

Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about an intrusive encounter with a fan which she says left her deeply upset.

The Stranger Things star recounted the incident in a recent Instagram Story video.

She said she was out shopping with her mother when a girl approached her, confirmed her identity, and asked if she could take a video of the actor.

Brown said she refused and remarked: “At the end of the day, I don’t need to justify it to anyone. If I don’t want to be taken a video of, I don’t have to be.”

According to the actor, the fan filmed her despite her refusal. “I said, ‘I’m a human being. What more can I ask from you?’” she said.

Read more

Brown, who is 16, teared up as she added: “It just makes me upset when people try to push the boundary, and I just wish people were more respectful. I’m still trying to navigate this all, and it’s still overwhelming.

“I will take a picture with you, but when you push the boundary and you try to fight me on it, where are my rights to say no?”

The actor said she decided to share her experience to urge others to act with more respect towards everyone else.