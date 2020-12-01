Mike Tyson Was High During Fight w/ Roy Jones Jr.!!

Mike Tyson has revealed that he smoked marijuana before his fight with Roy Jones Jr over the weekend.

During his post-match fight, the boxing legend was asked whether or not he smoked any weed ahead of his hotly anticipated battle.

“Absolutely yes… Listen, I can’t stop smoking,” Tyson said via the New York Post. “I smoked during fights. I just have to smoke, I’m sorry. I’m a smoker. … I smoke everyday. I never stopped smoking. It’s just who I am. It has no effect on me from a negative standpoint. It’s just what I do and how I am and how I’m going to die. There’s no explanation. There’s no beginning, there’s no end.”

We doubt anybody was shocked.

Tyson owns a 40-acre ranch in California and has been a public advocate for the weed and even has his own school — Tyson Cultivation School — to teach farmers how to grow and develop strains of cannabis, according to the publication.