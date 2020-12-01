Microsoft Teams Getting CarPlay Integration and Device Swapping Support for Calls

Microsoft today updated its Microsoft Teams software to add improvements to Teams Calling, making it easier for organizations and their employees to keep in contact with one another.



The Calls app has been overhauled to bring all of the important phone call info to one space. It includes a dial pad, call history, voicemail, contacts, and settings for a better call workflow.

Call recordings can be shared in OneDrive and SharePoint, and there’s a new spam identification tool that earmarks potential spam calls so they can be ignored. Teams will also “digitally attest” outgoing calls to prevent them from being rejected by external recipients.

Of interest to Apple users, Microsoft has added CarPlay support to allow Teams users to place and receive calls in the car. ‌CarPlay‌ will allow Siri and the built-in vehicle controls to place and answer calls. ‌CarPlay‌ integration is coming soon.

Teams in 2021 will support transferring calls between mobile and desktop, a useful feature for those who need to shift locations to finish a call. Other new features include call merging to simplify multiple conversations, a low data mode for data preservation purposes, and an enhanced reverse number lookup feature that displays the name of the caller.

Microsoft has more information on the changes coming to Microsoft Teams on its website.