Microsoft is testing smaller feature updates with Windows Insiders, giving Microsoft a new way to update parts of Windows 10 not directly controlled by the OS (Tom Warren/The Verge)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Tom Warren / The Verge:

Microsoft is testing smaller feature updates with Windows Insiders, giving Microsoft a new way to update parts of Windows 10 not directly controlled by the OS  —  Microsoft is testing these smaller Windows updates with insiders first,nbsp; —  Microsoft has started testing smaller feature updates …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR