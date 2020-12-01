Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft is testing smaller feature updates with Windows Insiders, giving Microsoft a new way to update parts of Windows 10 not directly controlled by the OS — Microsoft is testing these smaller Windows updates with insiders first,nbsp; — Microsoft has started testing smaller feature updates …
Microsoft is testing smaller feature updates with Windows Insiders, giving Microsoft a new way to update parts of Windows 10 not directly controlled by the OS (Tom Warren/The Verge)
Tom Warren / The Verge: