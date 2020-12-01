MGK Blames Eminem Beef On Album ‘Hotel Diablo’ Flop

Machine Gun Kelly says his beef with Eminem was the reason for his last album, Hotel Diablo, flopping on the Billboard charts.

The rapper explained why, during an interview with Interview Magazine.

“As a hip-hop album, [Hotel Diablo] is flawless front to back, and also a hint at the evolution of how I went into a pop-punk album. But it was coming off the tail-end of that infamous beef [with Eminem],” he shared.

