MGK Blames Eminem Beef On Album ‘Hotel Diablo’ Flop

Machine Gun Kelly says his beef with Eminem was the reason for his last album, Hotel Diablo, flopping on the Billboard charts.

The rapper explained why, during an interview with Interview Magazine.

“As a hip-hop album, [Hotel Diablo] is flawless front to back, and also a hint at the evolution of how I went into a pop-punk album. But it was coming off the tail-end of that infamous beef [with Eminem],” he shared.

The rapper got into a heated exchange with Eminem last year, with many choosing to side with the Detroit rapper.

The rapper continued: “It’s like if you make a shitty movie and then you come out with a great movie right after, but people want to focus on the fact that they hated whatever you just did. What I did in the beef was exactly what it should be, but that project wasn’t welcomed. The next album came from already feeling like I’d counted out, so I didn’t even care what the public was going to think.”