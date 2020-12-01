Members of rehab groups like Alcoholics Anonymous say moving meetings online was helpful due to the convenience of virtual sessions, which feel more intimate (Matt Richtel/New York Times)

Matt Richtel / New York Times:

Members of rehab groups like Alcoholics Anonymous say moving meetings online was helpful due to the convenience of virtual sessions, which feel more intimate  —  It began as a stopgap way to get through the pandemic, but both participants and providers say virtual sessions have some clear advantages …

