‘Mean Girls’ Star Jonathan Bennett Serenaded by BF Jaymes Vaughan in Romantic Proposal

With the help of his best friend as well as ‘really talented producer’ Tanzer, Jaymes writes a special song for his now-fiance as they’ve been talking about wanting to have their own song.

Jonathan Bennett is hearing the wedding bells. The actor, who is famous for his portrayal of Aaron Samuels in “Mean Girls“, has officially gotten engaged to his longtime boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan after the latter serenaded him with an original song in a romantic proposal.

The newly engaged couple broke the happy news in an interview with PEOPLE on Monday, November 30. Speaking about how the “Celebrity Page” host popped the big question, the 39-year-old recalled, “My sister shouted for me to come outside ‘real quick’ and my F.O.M.O. kicked in so I ran outside. Then I looked over and saw Jaymes holding a sign that said ‘We never did find our song, so I wrote it for you.’ ”

“That’s when I knew was getting proposed to because it was the same type of sign he made when he told me he loved me for the first time. And then I began to ugly-cry the ugliest cry anyone has ever cried,” Jonathan continued dishing. “And then I heard a song playing from a place I didn’t even realize we had a speaker and Jaymes told me to just listen. It was Jaymes’s voice singing the most beautiful song I had ever heard, a song about our relationship.”

Jonathan, who have been dating Jaymes since 2017, went on to reveal that the song turned out to be an original one that his now-fiancee made. “He wrote me a song! We would always hear songs and think, ‘Oh that would be our song if just this part or that part were different,’ so as a result we didn’t have a song that was ‘ours,’ ” he stated.

Jonathan’s fiancee Jaymes spilled that he created the tune with the help of his best friend when his beau was in Canada for over a month to film a new movie. “So while he was in Canada filming ‘The Christmas House‘ for Hallmark, I took a melody that up until now had only be accompanied by chopsticks on my voice notes, and got together with my friend Tanzer, who happens to be a really talented producer and my favorite person to write songs with, and said ‘Let’s make this magical for Jonathan,’ ” he explained.

“From there we got a guitar, plucked it out, and just kept building and building and building until we ended up with this huge song that I knew was the one. It’s amazing what magic can happen with a friend and a guitar when you’re trying to create something to tell someone you want to spend forever with them,” Jaymes went on. “Thank God he was filming in Canada for six weeks, otherwise I don’t know how I would have pulled this off.”

The former “Cake Wars” host also made public his engagement to Jaymes via Instagram. Posting photos from the proposal day, he exclaimed, “I said yes! And ugly cried like a crazy person. So excited to to share this moment, from the custom rings he had made for us with @kayjewelers to the song he wrote and sang for me. Can’t wait to show you the video this week. But for right now just this moment of joy.”