Matthew Wright’s stalker, 54, is given restraining order for harassing TV presenter’s family

Matthew Wright’s stalker, 54, has been given a restraining order after taunting the TV presenter’s wife over stillbirths and threatening to snatch their child.

Michelle Ranicar, 54, was handed the order at Wood Green Crown Court for stalking the presenter and his wife Amelia.

In October the distraught couple told how they were taunted over stillbirths when Amelia was pregnant with their daughter, Cassady, and said the ‘hysterical’ Ranicar even threatened to ‘snatch’ their child.

Michelle Ranicar, from Uxbridge, admitted to stalking Matthew Wright and his wife Amelia between November 2017 and May 2018. On one occasion she even threatened to ‘snatch’ their child

Ranicar, 54, from Uxbridge, admitted one count of stalking to cause serious alarm or distress between November and May 2018 at Wood Green Crown Court on Tuesday, October 20.

She pursued the presenter and his wife Amelia, who had daughter Cassady in January 2019, including turning up at their home in Primrose Hill, north London.

A judge heard Ranicar suffers from learning difficulties and had been diagnosed with a ‘mild autism spectrum disorder’, as reported by the Mirror.

A regular audience member for The Wright Stuff, the 53-year-old described herself as a ‘superfan’ in an interview in 2016.

Following Ranicar’s guilty plea in October, Matthew Wright’s wife Amelia said the ordeal ‘cast a long shadow, we’re still shaken by the whole thing’

Following Ranicar’s guilty plea in October, the couple revealed she had told a pregnant Amelia: ‘Women your age more likely to have a stillbirth,’ after the couple struggled to conceive their daughter.

Ranicar also turned up at their house and shouted through the letterbox that she wanted their baby.

‘It was the most horrendous we’ve been through, scary and frightening,’ Amelia told Lorraine.

Matthew explained that he first met Ranicar when she was a regular member of the studio audience on his former show The Wright Stuff.

‘It built up over a period of from the lady being in the audience of my TV show. I was friendly to everybody in the audience, but I was unaware that she started to develop notions that we had a relationship.’

‘Then a newspaper ran an interview with her and that was the first and she said something like, ‘I don’t like the way our relationship is going’ and I thought, ‘I’ve never had a relationship with you!’ he explained.

She was subsequently banned from his TV show but turned up at a charity auction the star was hosting and confronted a then-heavily pregnant Amelia, leaving her in floods of tears.

Amelia explained that ‘a very glam woman approached me and said ‘I have to speak to Matthew, I don’t like the way our relationship ended’. Then the penny dropped, it was the woman in the article.’

‘Then she came out with, she said to me, I was heavily pregnant, ‘Women your age are more likely to have a stillbirth’. And I was just shocked to the core.’

Matthew added: ‘I’d been on stage and hadn’t clocked it, I then ran off stage grabbed Amelia and went home a different route so she wouldn’t find us but she had our address and turned up a few days later.’

