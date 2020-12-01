Matt Nagy rips into Bears players, coaches over loss to Packers

The Bears lost their fifth straight game when they were blown out by the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, and head coach Matt Nagy thinks Chicago’s issues go well beyond X’s and O’s.

In a conference call with reporters on Monday, Nagy unloaded on Bears players and coaches for their lack of urgency and pride. He said he is issuing a challenge to every member of the team to find a way to turn things around.

“I know this: We better wake our tails up. Every freaking coach on the staff, every player, better wake up and start understanding where we’re at,” Nagy said, via ESPN’s Jeff Dickerson. “Have some personal pride. Have a freaking sense of urgency. Know where we’re at. Have some pride into who we’re playing for and why we do this and then go find a way to win as a team. That’s my challenge to every single person in that building this week is that.”

Nagy described Sunday’s 41-25 loss to the Packers as “flat-out embarrassing” and “ridiculous.” He added that the blame should start with him and said players and coaches are going to step up over the final five games of the season.

The remarks from Nagy sounded a bit like they were coming from a head coach who is out of answers. Mitchell Trubisky started at quarterback for an injured Nick Foles, and he was predictably bad. The former No. 2 overall pick completed 26-of-46 passes for 242 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Chicago’s defense was also nowhere to be found, and Nagy was critical of the unit for needing to understand “how we feed off them.”

Many felt the Bears were pretenders when they began the season 5-1, and those critics have since been proven right. Nevertheless, the Bears are still very much in the playoff hunt if they can turn things around. Nothing that happened on Sunday night indicated that is going to happen.