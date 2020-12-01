Match three live scores, start time, results, news

Cameron Green’s snub for the second ODI against India was another sign of Australia’s current conservatism in selection, former captain Ian Chappell says.

Green missed the chance to debut at the SCG on Sunday when veteran all-rounder Moisis Henriques was preferred, for his 12th ODI match in 11 years. At 33, Henriques is 12 years older than Green and also pipped Sean Abbott, 28.

Green’s current limited bowling capacity may have factored in his omission. Yet early in the summer, it is the second example of a middling veteran being preferred over an exciting youngster, with Joe Burns tipped to open the batting in the first Test over Will Pucovski; before David Warner’s injury changed the equation.

“You can always find an excuse not to pick a guy. That would have been the positive selection, Green, but they didn’t go that way,” Chappell told Wide World of Sports.

“Judging by the comments about Burns ahead of Pucovski, it looks like it’s going to be a fairly conservative selection panel.”

The current selection panel comprises Trevor Hohns, Greg Chappell and Australian team coach Justin Langer.

Former Australian captain Mark Taylor has rated Henriques’ infrequent selection one of Australia’s few genuine mistakes of the recent era.