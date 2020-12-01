Markets today look a lot like the end of 2009 — and that rally went on for 10 years

Article content continued

As this net inflation gap widens it could destroy a person’s savings especially if they depend on them to fund their retirement simply by the compounding effect of this gap. Perhaps this could even accelerate the rotation out of cash, short-term and long-term bonds into equities creating even more damage while providing further support for those who allocated to equities from the onset.

For those wondering where to reposition if such a scenario plays out, here is where it gets interesting. Over the five-year period from 2002 to 2007, when inflation got as high as 4.1 per cent, the S,amp;P 500 gained an annual six per cent (three per cent inflation adjusted), while the S,amp;P TSX 60 gained an annual 12.5 per cent (9.3 per cent inflation adjusted), MSCI EAFE gained an annual 14.2 per cent (10.9 per cent inflation adjusted) and the emerging markets gained an annual 33.6 per cent (29.8 per cent inflation adjusted).

Perhaps now the snapback in those inflationary segments of the market over the past three weeks makes some sense. This certainly doesn’t mean there won’t volatility ahead, but perhaps it is worth using such periods to inflation-proof your portfolio especially if you depend on it in your retirement.

Martin Pelletier, CFA, is a portfolio manager at Wellington-Altus Private Counsel Inc. (formerly TriVest Wealth Counsel Ltd.), a private client and institutional investment firm specializing in discretionary risk-managed portfolios, investment audit/oversight and advanced tax and estate planning.