Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins could play vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens got some relatively good news in the midst of their massive COVID-19 outbreak, as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram may be able to play in the rescheduled game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Wednesday afternoon.

According to Pelissero, the two running backs are set to fly to Pittsburgh for the game, though they won’t be flying with the team “because they’re still in COVID protocols.” If the two do not test positive, they presumably will be available to play.