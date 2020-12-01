Man jailed after stabbing ex-girlfriend in Perth driveway

WARNING: The details of this article and the above video may be confronting

A Perth man has been jailed for an attack on his ex-girlfriend in the driveway of her own home.

The stabbing was caught on camera.

The 19-year-old victim had just broken up with 32-year-old Mark McLean, who was heard to say “If I can’t have you, no-one can”.

A man has been jailed after stabbing his ex-girlfriend in her Perth driveway. ()

The footage shows McLean stabbing the young woman in the chest, choking her, and slamming her body to the ground before fleeing.

The woman is seen calling for help and a neighbour comes to her aid.

He takes off his shirt to cover the woman’s wound and calls emergency services.

Moments before, the victim had walked McLean out of her Balcatta home.

After the attack, McLean posted intimate photos of the 19-year-old online.

“Even afterwards, he was still intent on hurting her,” prosecutor Nicholas Cogin said.

McLean was today jailed for nine years but could be freed after seven.