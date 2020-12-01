Man dies in Point Cook house fire as property is gutted by flames

A man has died in a house fire in Melbourne’s south-west this morning.

Emergency crews were called to Totem Way in Point Cook following reports of a blaze which was spreading to nearby residences about 3.40am.

Police are investigating after the double-storey townhouse was gutted by the blaze and two others were damaged.

The townhouse has been gutted by the fire. (Nine)

A man, who is yet to be identified, was found dead inside the destroyed townhouse.

Neighbours were forced to evacuate from adjoining townhouses.

Fire Rescue Victoria in a statement said the structural integrity of the townhouse in the middle, where it is believed the fire began, was compromised.

More than 40 firefighters battled the blaze at the scene, with eight firefighting appliances, including aerial and rescue units, bringing it under control in an hour.

“Firefighters arrived to find one double-storey townhouse fully involved with the fire spreading to the units either side,” the FRV said.

More than 40 firefighters assisted to bring the blaze under control. (Nine)

“FRV’s response was quickly escalated as firefighters wearing breathing apparatus commenced attacking the fire.”

A community advice message was issued, advising people in the area to stay indoors, shut their windows and switch off any reverse cycle air conditioning units due to a large amount of smoke.

An arson chemist will attend the scene to further investigate the cause of the fire.