Longtime NBA center Andrew Bogut retires

Longtime NBA center Andrew Bogut has announced his retirement, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets.

Bogut, who just turned 36 this weekend, had played the last two seasons in Australia with the Sydney Kings, along with a brief return to the Warriors in between NBL seasons.

A 14-year NBA veteran, Bogut holds career averages of 9.6 PPG, 8.7 RPG, and 1.5 BPG in 706 career regular-season contests for the Bucks, Warriors, Mavericks, Cavaliers and Lakers.

Bogut had continued to thrive in Australia over the last couple years. He was the NBL’s MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, and earned All-NBL Second Team honors last season. He put his career on hold this spring during the early months of the pandemic.

He appeared in 11 regular-season games (plus 19 playoff contests) for Golden State in 2018-19. He won a championship with the Warriors in 2015.

Bogut was the No. 1 pick of the 2005 draft and began his career in Milwaukee.