London On Da Track Claps Back At Summer Walker

Bradley Lamb
London On Da Track has clapped back at Summer Walker, who has blasted him repeatedly on social media — calling him a deadbeat.

Summer is expecting a child with the Atlanta producer.

“Black men gotta start doing better when it comes to being a father. my grandfather lame, my father lame, & dis n*gga lame. lol and I guess the cycle will just continue,” she wrote a few days back.

“I guess n*ggas is still dealing with the shackles of mental slavery or some sh*t, back when white men ripped you from your families and beat you to death if you tried to protect them. It goes deep. Sh*ts really sad.”

Since then, his baby mama’s have been going back and forth on social media — but London says he’s not going to speak badly about any of them.

