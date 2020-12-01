London On Da Track Claps Back At Summer Walker

London On Da Track has clapped back at Summer Walker, who has blasted him repeatedly on social media — calling him a deadbeat.

Summer is expecting a child with the Atlanta producer.

“Black men gotta start doing better when it comes to being a father. my grandfather lame, my father lame, & dis n*gga lame. lol and I guess the cycle will just continue,” she wrote a few days back.

“I guess n*ggas is still dealing with the shackles of mental slavery or some sh*t, back when white men ripped you from your families and beat you to death if you tried to protect them. It goes deep. Sh*ts really sad.”

Since then, his baby mama’s have been going back and forth on social media — but London says he’s not going to speak badly about any of them.

“I’m not going to let heightened emotions continued false narratives and accusations trick me into disrespecting the mothers of ANY of my children,” he said, adding that he loves his children and that they are his