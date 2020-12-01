Lil Uzi Vert Stabs Himself In The Face During Knife Accident

Bradley Lamb
Lil Uzi Vert showed off a fresh new look — a knife wound after he accidentally injured himself with a blade.

The rapper took to social media to show off his new injury to his fans.

“This no slit, this sh*t is open,” he said. Somebody off-camera tells Uzi that he has a “gash,” to which Uzi agrees, “A real gash.”

He later hopped on Twitter to explain his injury.

“Don’t open stuff up with a knife it’s not safe,” he explained, “I was pulling the knife back on a zip tie and stab my face … I just missed my lip.” 

