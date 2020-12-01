LeBron jokes that Marc Gasol robbed him of DPOY in 2013

LeBron James is excited to have Marc Gasol as a teammate for the upcoming season, but while discussing his happiness with the Lakers signing the veteran point guard this offseason, LeBron could not resist taking a light-hearted shot at the guy he feels robbed him of the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2013.

“Happy to have Marc, another champion,” LeBron said on an episode of “Road Trippin’.” “Won it with the Raptors two years ago, who I’ve always loved. Marc has my Defensive Player of the Year trophy at his house but that’s nor here nor there.”