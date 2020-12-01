Last Chance: Get a 70-inch Samsung 4K TV for $530

Cyber Monday may be over, and Black Friday is far back in our rearview mirrors, but the deals keep coming. Retailers that still have extra stock are practically giving it away, and Best Buy is one of them. Best Buy Cyber Monday deals are continuing throughout the week, including a great one on this giant Samsung 4K UHD TV, which is only $530 today. That’s a considerable drop from its $750 retail price. We can’t be sure how long this deal will last, so if you’ve been considering an upgrade to your home entertainment system, now’s the time to buy.

This is a great TV if you want a cinema experience at home without the TV dominating the room. The 70-inch display (about five feet by three feet) looks great mounted on the wall, and it will only stick out less than three inches if mounted flat. Samsung has nearly eliminated the TV’s borders, so your movie-watching experience will be 100 percent immersive. The powerful crystal processor, combined with the 4K UHD display, will give you crisp, clear images with powerful contrasts — dark zones will be pitch black, and bright colors will be rich and eye-popping.

Of course, any good TV these days has smart technology built into it. This Samsung will connect to all your favorite streaming services with the click of a button. Or pair it with Google Assistant or Alexa to just call out the movies you want to see. If you’re already using a smart TV media stick, like the Amazon Fire TV Stick, you can plug that into the TV’s USB port and not worry about logging into all your accounts again. It still has two HDMI ports, of course, so your consoles or Blu-Ray player can join the party. If you sprang for a console during these Cyber Monday deals, this would be a great way to elevate your whole setup.

More 4K TV deals available now

The savings weekend is over, but fantastic Cyber Week sales will continue, like these Best Buy Cyber Monday TVs deals. You’ll need sharp eye and a quick trigger finger so these deals don’t slip by. Check out some good ones we’ve collected below:

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase. may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors’ Recommendations

























