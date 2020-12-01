Kylie Jenner Gets Her Skin ‘Darkened’; Twitter Calling Her ‘Black Kylie’!!

Kylie Jenner is being accused of using chemicals to “darken” her skin – and transformer herself into a Black women, has learned.

Kylie is no stranger to surgically altering herself. But her new look has people wondering whether she used a controversial new procedure to make her skin darker.

We’re all familiar with skin “bleaching,” where darker skinned women get their skin bleached to appear lighter. The bleach removes the melanin from skin.

Kylie’s “darkening” procedure – if in fact she underwent it – does the exact opposite. The billionaire Kardashian appears to have taken experimental drugs, commonly found in Europe, that boost the melanin levels in non-Black people. The drug essentially turns white skin – dark.

Here are some recent pics of Kylie. Since the pics were released, Twitter started calling her “Black Kylie.”

This is what Kylie used to look like: