Kylie Jenner Gets Her Skin ‘Darkened’; Twitter Calling Her ‘Black Kylie’!!

Kylie Jenner is being accused of using chemicals to “darken” her skin – and transformer herself into a Black women, has learned.

Kylie is no stranger to surgically altering herself. But her new look has people wondering whether she used a controversial new procedure to make her skin darker.

We’re all familiar with skin “bleaching,” where darker skinned women get their skin bleached to appear lighter. The bleach removes the melanin from skin.

