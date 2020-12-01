Kevin Hart Clarifies Daughter ‘Hoe’ Joke

Comedian Kevin Hart faced backlash once again after folks deemed a joke about his daughter inappropriate.

“‘Dad, I don’t like Rob no more.’ I like this boy named Tim.’ Instantly, in my mind, I said, ‘My daughter a hoe. This is hoe sh*t. Hoe activity right in front of my face,'” Hart joked about his daughter.

People took to social media to drag the megastar, and he quickly responded to his critics.

“Alright guys, we gotta stop,” he said in a video via his Instagram. “It’s a false narrative that’s being created and if you were in the Clubhouse and apart of the conversation, this wasn’t about Black women. It wasn’t about me going against Black–stop. A question was asked about the joke about my daughter and about me referencing my daughter having hoe-like activity. I gave an answer to it,” he said.

“I’m not calling my daughter a hoe. I’m saying what she did is hoe-like activity,” Hart continued. “I called three former hoes that I knew and asked them is this hoe-like activity. We had a conversation about. A good back and forth.”