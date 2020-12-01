Kermit the Frog & Miss Piggy Reveal If They’re Open to Reconciling

Despite their split, the two revealed that they still spend quality time together, alongside their Muppet pals, on video chat.

“We’re hanging in there, Carissa,” the “Rainbow Connection” singer relayed. “You know, we get on chats all the time. We hang out via video chat quite a bit, The Muppets do.”

For Miss Piggy, she said she’s grateful for “online shopping.”

Before signing off, Kermit and Miss Piggy stood united on a message for fans.

“Just hang in there,” Miss Piggy declared. “Things are gonna get better, ok? Next year’s not gonna be the same as this year.”

Kermit said in support, “Hang in there. Yeah, that’s great, Miss Piggy.”

For all of this and more, including Miss Piggy’s star-struck moment, watch the full interview above.