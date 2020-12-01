Kelly Clarkson’s Estranged Husband Demands $436K a Month in Spousal Support

WENN

The divorce battle between the former ‘American Idol’ contestant and her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock continues as he is allegedly seeking nearly half a million dollars a month in spousal support.

Kelly Clarkson‘s estranged husband Brandon Blackstock is reportedly requesting $436,000 (£320,700) a month in spousal and child support from the singer.

The “Breakaway” hitmaker shocked fans in June (20) when she filed for divorce from Blackstock, with a Los Angeles judge agreeing earlier this week that Kelly should serve as the primary guardian for the former couple’s daughter River, six, and four-year-old Remington.

The exes will still share joint physical and legal custody, but the kids will be based with their mum in Los Angeles.

No further details have emerged about the Clarkson and Blackstock’s arrangement, with People reporting the music manager is seeking $436,000 per month from his former wife.

“Brandon’s been equally unreasonable in his requests for child and spousal support, as well as attorney fees,” a source told the outlet. “Kelly’s offered to pay for all the kids’ expenses, but Brandon seems to think he is entitled to and needs $301,000 (£221,000) in spousal support and $135,000 (£99,000) in child support per month.”

If Blackstock’s request is to be granted, he could receive more than $5.2 million (£3.8 million) per year.

He’s also reportedly asked for “$2 million (£1.47 million) in attorney fees” due to the fact he apparently has seven attorneys representing him alone.

Clarkson, who wed Blackstock in 2013, has yet to respond to his request.

The spousal support demand came after the court ruled in favor of Kelly Clarkson amid the couple’s custody battle of their children. The court also noted the increasing conflict between the couple, “The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them.”