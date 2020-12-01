Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Pandya turn up at Karan Johar’s intimate bash

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

Karan Johar is B-town’s ultimate host. Whether it’s his talk show or a private party, the who’s who of Bollywood always manage to turn up at events hosted by him. Yesterday was no exception. An intimate bash was held at the director’s home last night. It has been quite a while since the director had a get together so it was surely a refreshing change and an indicator that things are going back to normal.

Present at the actor’s home last night were Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, fellow Directors Zoya Akhtar and Kabir Khan, and Kabir’s wife Mini Mathur. They were snapped in their cars leaving Karan’s apartment late last night. Have a look at the pictures below.

1/12




Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday

Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur

Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur

Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur

Filmfare

Filmfare

