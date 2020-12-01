K. Michelle Says She Can Twerk Now That Butt Surgery Is Complete

K. Michelle says she can twerk again now that her butt reconstruction surgery is finally complete.

K. Michelle has had to have several surgeries to remove her butt implants to get her natural booty back.

Throughout the process, which has taken years, K. Michelle has urged her supporters to reconsider going under the knife.

“Please listen to me,” K. Michelle told DJ Quicksilva, “I have no reason to lie to ya, no reason to just say anything to you. This was real life one of the worst decisions of my entire life, leave it alone.”

K. MICHELLE GUSHES OVER EP RELEASE

DJ Quicksilva then told his listeners, “If there’s somebody right now having these self-esteem issues…she feels as though `I don’t look pretty enough’ or ‘I have to get these boobs” or “I have to get this butt…'” He then turned to his guest and asked, “If K. Michelle could say something to make her feel beautiful or to make her feel loved, what would K. Michelle say?”