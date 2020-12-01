Justin And Hailey Bieber Are Waiting To Have Kids

“I’d love to have myself a little tribe.”
Justin Bieber recently stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and opened up about life with his wife, Hailey.
He discussed spending Thanksgiving together and praised Hailey’s cooking, including her turkey, which she made for the very first time.
As well as Hailey being completely over his obsession with tattoos. Justin playfully admitted that Hailey forbid him from getting another permanent design on his neck.
The 26-year-old “Yummy” singer confirmed that he’s saving space on the back of his neck for the names of his future children.
“I’m going to have as many [kids] as Hailey is wishing to push out,” Justin told Ellen. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe.”
“But it’s her body and whatever she wants to do — I think she wants to have a few…at least two or three.”
But before the 24-year-old model adds any kids to her radar, she hopes to accomplish a few things in her career and personal life first.
Justin concluded, “I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman and I think she is just not ready yet. And I think that’s okay.”
We love a person who respects and appreciates their partner, their body, and their ambitions!
To learn more about the Biebers, you can watch the clip below or check out this episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show when it airs at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.
