Jennifer Lawrence’s Family Farm Burned Down

“Words cannot describe the pain we are in.”

On Friday, Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm in Kentucky — which goes by Camp Hi-Ho — sadly burned down, according to their Facebook page.


Facebook: CampHiHo.WhereKidsComeFirst

“Words cannot describe the pain we are in, but we are so incredibly grateful for the Simpsonville Fire Department and all the other firefighters who responded to our emergency. You are true heroes,” the post read.

“We know Camp Hi-Ho is a special place to so many, and we plan to rebuild and repair, so that we can move forward with a safe and joyful camp experience this summer❤️,” the camp’s Facebook statement read.

Jennifer, who grew up on the farm, also shared her sadness for the loss of her family’s farm in a statement to People magazine. “I want to thank my Louisville community for reaching out to my family and me following the devastating fire that sadly destroyed a significant part of Camp Hi-Ho.”


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

“Thankfully, because of our amazing firefighters and first responders, no one was hurt and all of the animals were kept safe,” she continued.


Mark Davis / Getty Images

“I grew up on that farm, going to Camp Hi-Ho every summer. When my brother Blaine took it over, he applied his creative mind and fun-loving spirit and expanded a camp that was already the coolest, because it was the only place where kids could do whatever they wanted. A muddy messy paradise.”


Angela Weiss / Getty Images

“I’m grateful to Camp Hi-Ho for the amazing childhood memories,” Jen added.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Jennifer went on to say, “My family and I are working together to help Blaine through this.”


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

“We are so grateful for the widespread support from the community to get Camp Hi-Ho back up and running so we can welcome kids back this summer.”


Christopher Polk / Getty Images

So sorry for the loss. Hang in there, Jen, Blaine, and the Camp Hi-Ho staff. <3

