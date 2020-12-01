Jennifer Lawrence’s Family Farm Burned Down

“Words cannot describe the pain we are in.”
On Friday, Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm in Kentucky — which goes by Camp Hi-Ho — sadly burned down, according to their Facebook page.
“We know Camp Hi-Ho is a special place to so many, and we plan to rebuild and repair, so that we can move forward with a safe and joyful camp experience this summer❤️,” the camp’s Facebook statement read.
Jennifer, who grew up on the farm, also shared her sadness for the loss of her family’s farm in a statement to People magazine. “I want to thank my Louisville community for reaching out to my family and me following the devastating fire that sadly destroyed a significant part of Camp Hi-Ho.”
“Thankfully, because of our amazing firefighters and first responders, no one was hurt and all of the animals were kept safe,” she continued.
“I grew up on that farm, going to Camp Hi-Ho every summer. When my brother Blaine took it over, he applied his creative mind and fun-loving spirit and expanded a camp that was already the coolest, because it was the only place where kids could do whatever they wanted. A muddy messy paradise.”
“I’m grateful to Camp Hi-Ho for the amazing childhood memories,” Jen added.
Jennifer went on to say, “My family and I are working together to help Blaine through this.”
“We are so grateful for the widespread support from the community to get Camp Hi-Ho back up and running so we can welcome kids back this summer.”
So sorry for the loss. Hang in there, Jen, Blaine, and the Camp Hi-Ho staff. <3
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!