Jarryd Hayne quizzed on intensity of encounter, $50 note at sexual assault trial

Tense exchanges between Jarryd Hayne and Crown Prosector Brian Costello have dominated proceedings in his sexual assault trial in Newcastle District Court today.

The former NRL star became frustrated earlier this morning as he repeatedly denied suggestions his account of the night was inconsistent while being cross-examined.

Jarryd Hayne arriving at Newcastle Court today. (Peter Stoop)

“I know what I did so you can figure out the times for yourself.”

Hayne was on his way home to Sydney in a taxi after a buck’s weekend in Newcastle on NRL Grand Final night in September 2018, when he stopped to visit the alleged victim, a young woman he had met online.

When quizzed on how intense the encounter was, Hayne first asked: “what do you mean?”

He was then offered suggestions by the prosecution – including soft, gentle, forceful, rough.

“I started slow, then I went a bit faster,” Hayne said.

“I don’t know how to judge force.”

The Crown alleges the woman did not consent and pulled away, telling the 32-year old “stop” and “no”.

Hayne was also quizzed on a $50 note, later found on the woman’s bed.

He denied it was meant as hush money, saying it must have fallen out of his pocket and that he picked it up before leaving.

When asked how he felt when he learnt he had been reported, he replied: “I was fuming because she was full of s—“.