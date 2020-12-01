Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.34% By .com

© . Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.34%



.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 1.34% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were NTN Corp. (T:), which rose 8.26% or 18.0 points to trade at 236.0 at the close. Meanwhile, SUMCO Corp. (T:) added 7.10% or 150.0 points to end at 2264.0 and Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 6.73% or 178.0 points to 2822.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 6.74% or 250.0 points to trade at 3460.0 at the close. Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 4.35% or 102.0 points to end at 2242.5 and Rakuten Inc (T:) was down 3.34% or 39.0 points to 1130.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2342 to 1157 and 217 ended unchanged.

Shares in SUMCO Corp. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 7.10% or 150.0 to 2264.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 21.58.

Crude oil for January delivery was down 0.71% or 0.32 to $45.02 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in February fell 0.73% or 0.35 to hit $47.53 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract rose 0.58% or 10.35 to trade at $1791.25 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.06% to 104.33, while EUR/JPY rose 0.42% to 124.89.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.15% at 91.722.