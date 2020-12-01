Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Panday snapped in the city

Bollywood is one place which is always buzzing with hot new happenings. There’s always a film being announced or dubbing going on or couples going for cosy dinners. There is something going on in every direction and today showed us that. We snapped lots of pretty actresses out and about in the city. Janhvi Kapoor was clicked as she came out, post a rigorous workout session and she was really looking pretty and fresh.



Sonakshi Sinha too flaunted her neon gym wear as she got snapped after a workout. Ananya Panday on the other hand, kept it casual and chic as she was clicked at Mumbai airport. The actresses were all smiles as they posed for the cameras. Check out the pictures below…