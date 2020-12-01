Jacqueline Fernandez joins Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in Bachchan Pandey

Sajid Nadiadwala backed action-comedy Bachchan Pandey has been in the headlines for quite a while now. The film, which features Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi in lead, has now secured another star — Jacqueline Fernandez.

The actress took to social media and confirmed the news with a post. Jacqueline wrote, “Super excited to join #SajidNadiadwala’s #BachchanPandey gang My ‘Happy Place’ with Nadiad @akshaykumar & the whole crew at @nadiadwalagrandson @kritisanon @farhadsamji @arshad_warsi @wardakhannadiadwala” Take a look at her post below.











Jacqueline also expressed her excitement over the same during an interview with a leading daily. She said, “I was very new to the industry when I did the ‘Dhanno’ song in Housefull for Nadiad and our bond & friendship goes way back then. I am elated to be back working with him and Bachchan Pandey will mark our 8th film together after the Judwaa & Housefull series. I can’t wait to reunite with Akshay once again. It’s a crazy mad ride always with him and I am sure we will have a blast together.”