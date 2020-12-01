IT security company Ivanti has acquired enterprise mobile security firm MobileIron for $872M in stock and corporate VPN provider Pulse Secure for an unknown sum (Zack Whittaker/)

Salesforce announces it’s buying Slack in a $27.7B deal  —  Salesforce, the CRM powerhouse that recently surpassed $20 billion in annual revenue, announced today it is wading deeper into enterprise social by acquiring Slack in a $27.7 billion megadeal.  —  Every worker at every company needs …

