Is Doug Pederson on the hot seat?

Life moves fast in the NFL, and even if you helped lead a team to their only Super Bowl win in franchise history, you could find yourself on the hot seat just a few years later. That is exactly the situation Eagles head coach Doug Pederson finds himself in, as he may be out of a job by the end of the season due to Philadelphia struggling to keep up in the worst divisional race in recent memory.

When asked if Pederson was safe, ESPN’s Dan Graziano said his job security was not a guarantee.

“I don’t think we can sit here, on Dec. 1, and say with confidence that Doug Pederson is safe,” Graziano said on “Get Up.”