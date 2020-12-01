Iran attacks Aussie academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert and her husband with propaganda videos

Kylie Moore-Gilbert’s first days of freedom have been marred by the release of propaganda videos which contain intimate wedding pictures and claim she is a spy for Israel.

The Australian-British academic was freed last week after spending more than two years in detention in Iran on spying charges she and the Australian government vehemently deny.

The propaganda videos, put together by a group alleging they are Iranian-American lawyers, were shared in the wake of Dr Moore-Gilbert’s release.

There are selfies of the academic with her Israeli husband Ruslan Hodorov and pictures of the couple at the altar on their wedding day in 2017.

The Iranian regime has also claimed he is an Israeli spy.

Dr Moore-Gilbert is seen in the videos during her travels before she was arrested and there are photos of her in army greens, which the video alleges are from a Israel training camp in Haifa, The Daily Telegraph reported.

‘After being recruited by the Israeli spying services, she succeeded in being accepted at the University of Cambridge in England,’ one of the videos, which is in Farsi, claims.

‘She also got her British citizenship.’

According to the videos, Dr Moore-Gilbert’s husband sought asylum in Israel in the 1990s.

‘He was also an officer in the Israeli army. Ruslan, Kylie’s husband, after a while started working in a spying ­establishment under the cover of an Australian company belonging to one of the members of the (Israeli) internal security services,’ one of the videos claims.

‘Ruslan, through his manager, introduced Kylie to one of the officers in Mossad (the Israeli spy agency) by the name of Zoohar. He (Ruslan) sends an email to Kylie and mentions that she will meet with this security officer and discuss issues related to the Middle East.’

The Twitter page which shared the videos often makes and shares pro-Iran regime posts.

Dr Moore-Gilbert touched down in Canberra on Friday afternoon, passing on the message to a friends and colleagues-run Twitter account which published it on Tuesday while she undergoes two weeks in mandatory hotel quarantine.

In the short note, she said she was blown away and touched by the ‘incredible efforts’ of those who campaigned for her release.

‘I can’t tell you how heartening it was to hear that my friends and colleagues were speaking up and hadn’t forgotten me,’ Dr Moore-Gilbert wrote.

‘It gave me so much hope and strength to endure what had seemed like a never-ending, unrelenting nightmare.

‘My freedom truly is your victory. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.’

Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week described Dr Moore-Gilbert as ‘an extraordinarily intelligent, strong and courageous woman’ and hailed her return as a ‘moment of pure joy’.

The Middle Eastern studies lecturer at Melbourne University was arrested at Tehran’s airport in 2018 after attending an academic conference. She was sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment on spying charges.

The Australian government has refused to confirm reports that her release was secured as part of a prisoner exchange. Three Iranian prisoners were released from Thailand earlier this week.

Kylie Moore-Gilbert: A timeline 2018 Dr Moore-Gilbert is arrested at Tehran’s airport after attending an academic conference. She is sentence to 10 years on spying charges. 2020 July: Dr Moore-Gilbert is suddenly transferred to what has been described as one of the worst female prisons – Qarchak prison. She was previously locked up in Evin prison in Tehran. November Dr Moore-Gilbert is released on November 25, with local media reporting she was freed in a prisoner swap deal. Dr Moore-Gilbert touches down in Canberra on November 29 and begins two week mandatory coronavirus quarantine. Prime Minister Scott Morrison describes the academic’s return to Australia as a ‘moment of pure joy’. ‘The return of Dr Kylie Moore-Gilbert this week was a moment of pure joy,’ Mr Morrison said. ‘It was one of the really good days. And Foreign Minister Marise Payne’s efforts in leading that effort to secure Kylie’s release and see her come home to Australia is just absolutely tremendous.’