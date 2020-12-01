Instagram

Putting her struggles with acne on full display, the ‘Hustlers’ actress opens up about her hormonal disorder as she encourages others to be unafraid in showing themselves to the world.

Keke Palmer remains optimistic in her battle with a hormonal disorder. When offering a candid look at her struggles to get rid of her acne caused by polycystic ovary syndrome, the actress playing Mercedes in “Hustlers” insisted that she will not “give up” on herself.

Putting her acne on full display, the 27-year-old shared via Instagram, “Poly Cystic Ovarian Syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life and I had no idea. My acne has been so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed. I tried EVERYTHING.” She added, “I did Accutane TWICE. People say drink water, have a better diet, but I did all that, I ate all the ‘right’ things, my blood tests were fine.”

“But it took ME taking a personal look into my family that has a history of diabetes and obesity, to understand what was ACTUALLY happening with me,” she continued in the Tuesday, December 1 post. “And unfortunately doctors are people and if you don’t ‘look the part’ they may not think that’s your problem. They may not even suggest it if you ‘look healthy’ whatever that means! I came to a doctor in tears once and all they offered was a measles vaccine… Exactly.”

On the reason why she shared her condition with the world, Keke explained, “I’m posting this to say that it’s okay and we can help ourselves. My skin has made me sad many nights but I do not give up on myself. I know this is not me and my body has been looking for help.” She went on, “I do not have a medical degree but I did the research and took what I learned to a doctor and that led them to a proper diagnosis. I’m not saying trust web md for everything haha but what I am saying is no one can help us like we can help ourselves.”

The former co-host of “Strahan, Sara and Keke” then confessed, “This especially makes me sad because my family struggled for years and no doctor could help them, they actually mislead them and just took their money.” She added, “It’s only because of what my family sacrificed that allows me to even have the resources to share the information I’m sharing with you! Their fight out of poverty gave me a better life and I just want to share what I learn.”

“The least harmful thing PCOS can bring is acne. To all the people struggling with this please know you’re not alone and that you are still so f**king fine! MY ACNE AINT NEVER STOPPED ME,” she declared before sharing words of encouragement. “But we don’t have accept this. Now I can really help KEKE! And I love her so it’s ON. Pray for me on this journey and I will pray for you too. I’m not afraid to show myself to the world and you shouldn’t be either.”