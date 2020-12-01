Hugh Grant to star in Charlie Brooker mockumentary for Netflix about 2020

The news was revealed by Grant, who told Vulture that he would be playing a historian in the new project from the Black Mirror creator.

Filming is beginning this week.

“Charlie Brooker has written a mockumentary about 2020,” Grant explained.

“It’s for Netflix, and I am a historian who’s being interviewed about the year. I’m pretty repellent, actually! And you’ll like my wig.”

Read more

While Brooker is best known to international audiences for dystopian sci-fi series Black Mirror, which airs on Netflix, he also produces Annual Wipe, a satirical look back at the year, for the BBC.