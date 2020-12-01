Howard Levitt: Why the new Supporting Ontario’s Recovery Act leaves employers exposed to COVID-19 lawsuits

Article content continued

In both cases, in order to succeed in a claim, workers must be able to prove that they contracted the coronavirus in the workplace. In other words, workers will fail if the workplace is so safe that there is a substantial likelihood that they picked up the virus elsewhere.

From the employees’ perspective, this also means that those who take significant risks outside of the workplace (i.e. going to bars or hosting the whole extended family for Thanksgiving) will find it much more difficult to prove they contracted COVID-19 at work and thereby defeat their own claims.

Employers faced with massive potential claims will prudently hire private investigators and otherwise attempt to establish that the employee had engaged in risky behaviour in order to argue that their suing employees likely did not contract COVID-19 in their workplace. Workers, for their part, should reduce their risks outside the workplace, including limiting contact with others outside their immediate households. This will serve as a prophylaxis to not only their health, but also protect their legal rights in the event that they contract the virus.

Employees should also know that claiming WSIB benefits is not their only option. Others include employer-provided benefits such as sick leave or short-term or long-term disability insurance, and government-provided benefits such as Employment Insurance, EI Sickness, Canada Pension Plan Disability, Ontario Works and Ontario Disability Support Program. These have the advantage of not requiring claimants to prove they contracted COVID-19 in the course of their employment.

My ultimate message to employers is this: keep your guard up and watch your back. Your provincial government was, unhappily, only watching its own.

Howard Levitt is senior partner of Levitt LLP, employment and labour lawyers. He practises employment law in eight provinces. He is the author of six books including the Law of Dismissal in Canada.