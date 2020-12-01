How AI is helping rural African farmers

Over 22,000 farmers in Zambia are now using AgriPredict, an AI-backed mobile app to get instant information about plant diseases and weather patterns, that would before only have come from agriculture experts and meteorologists.

The farmers have been able to cut costs and run their farms more efficiently, as well as selling their goods on the platform.

Typically, if something goes wrong with a farmer’s crops, agriculture experts need to help advise them on what could be going wrong with their crops on-site.

However, it is hard to get this in-person assistance if you’re a farmer in a rural area, so they are turning to technology.

