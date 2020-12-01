Here’s What’s Really Going on Between Selena Gomez and Jimmy Butler

Earlier this year, Selena opened up about her ex-boyfriends and what it’s really like to date celebrities.

“If I can be honest, it is so cliché, it’s just, everyone dates everyone,” the Rare singer told Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 in January. “It always seems to be within a little bubble, and it’s because it’s safe, right? You’re wanting someone to understand what you’re going through. You’re almost wanting a counterpart of creativity as well, and it’s interesting and fun.”

But she explained that you end up “having a relationship for people” and “not even for yourself.” As she put it, “There’s almost this point where it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re making it known that we’re together.’ You just need to decide, within our world, if it’s for you or is it for show.”