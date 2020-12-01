Here’s what’s leaving Netflix, Crave and Prime Video in Canada in December

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video in December 2020.
It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.
Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later.
If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave, Netflix and Prime Video, check out our respective ‘what’s coming’ posts.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix, Crave and Prime Video in December:
Amazon Prime Video
- John Wick (December 4th)
- John Wick 2 (December 4th)
- The Good Wife (December 16th)
- CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (December 16th)
- NCIS (December 16th)
- Kin (December 28th)
- The Spy Who Dumped Me (December 28th)
- A Simple Favour (December 28th)
- Robin Hood (2018) (December 28th)
- Dawn of the Dead (December 28th)
- Out of Africa (December 28th)
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (December 28th)
- Bad Santa (December 31st)
- Evan Almighty (December 31st)
- Grease (December 31st)
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (December 31st)
- Old School (December 31st)
Crave
- How to Change World (December 2nd)
- Shut Eye: Seasons 1-2 (December 5th)
- Falls Around Her (December 6th)
- Jeff Beck: Still on the Run (December 10th)
- Agnostic Front: The Godfathers of Hardcore (December 11th)
- GG Allin: All in the Family (December 12th)
- The Heart of Christmas (December 12th)
- Miracle on 34th Street (1947) (December 12th)
- Korn’s Brian “Head” Welch: Loud Krazy Love (December 13th)
- The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (December 15th)
- Chernobyl Diaries (December 15th)
- Radio Silence (December 16th)
- The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (December 19th)
- Sommore: A Queen with No Spade (December 20th)
- Rock of Ages (December 22nd)
- Holmes & Watson (December 23rd)
- A Dog’s Way Home (December 23rd)
- The 3rd Annual Home Mandel Stand-Up Gala (December 26th)
- Isn’t it Romantic (December 27th)
- Dragon Ball Super: Broly (December 30th)
- A Russel Peters Christmas (December 31st)
- Mighty Planes: Season 3 (December 31st)
- Murder Rap: Inside the Biggie & Tupac Murders (December 31st)
- Motive: Season 4 (December 31st)
- The Kids Who Would Be King (December 31st)
- The National Tree (December 31st)
- Best Friend’s Betrayal (December 31st)
- Glass (December 31st)
- Green Book (December 31st)
- Happy Death Daty 2U (December 31st)
- A Christmas Carol (1951) (December 31st)
- Where the Truths Lies (December 31st)
- Enough Said (December 31st)
- Napoleon Dynamite (December 31st)
- Raising Arizona (December 31st)
2012 (December 31st)
- Attack the Block (December 31st)
- Battle: Los Angeles (December 31st)
- The Bounty Hunter (December 31st)
- The Cable Guy (December 31st)
- The International (December 31st)
- Legion (2010) December 31st
- Michael Jackson’s This It (December 31st)
- Chronically Metropolitan (December 31st)
- Foreman (December 31st)
- High Plains Drifter (December 31st)
- I Am All (December 31st)
- The Purge (December 31st)
- Self/Less (December 31st)
- Blade Runner (December 31st)
- Blood Diamond (December 31st)
- Nancy Drew (December 31st)
- The Scandalous Lady W (December 31st)
- Sherlock Holmes (December 31st)
What’s Leaving Netflix This Month
- 2 Fast 2 Furious (December 2nd)
- Billy Madison (December 2nd)
- Fast & Furious (December 2nd)
- Fast & Furious 6
- Fast Five (December 2nd)
- Furious 7 (December 2nd)
- The Fast and the Furious (December 2nd)
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (December 2nd)
- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: Seasons 1-6 (December 30th)
- Forensic Files: Collections 1 – 9 (December 31st)
- Gossip Girl: Seasons 1 – 6 (December 31st)
Image credit: Lionsgate