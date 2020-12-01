Harry Styles Knew First About Nick Kroll’s Engagement

“He gave us his blessing, and it meant the world.”
The new season of Nick Kroll’s hilarious animated comedy Big Mouth returns this Friday, December 4 — and it’s not the only thing that Kroll’s been up to.
That’s right: It’s Harry Styles, who’s set to co-star alongside Kroll in his first feature film role for Olivia Wilde’s forthcoming Don’t Worry Darling.
Kroll told Fallon that he spilled the beans on his proposal plans to Styles, as well as Wilde and co-star Florence Pugh — but it was Harry who was the first who found out that it was a success.
“We were getting ready to call our parents and take a picture and all that stuff,” he remembered, “and Harry Styles texted me to be like, ‘Have you done it yet? What’s going on?'”
“So Harry Styles was the first person to know that we were getting married, before my parents, before Lily’s parents, before anybody. Harry was the first person to know, and he gave us his blessing, and it meant the world.”
Aww. Even sweeter? Harry made sure to send a gift when Kroll and Kwong when they tied the knot: “When we got married in Big Sur, he sent us a huge bouquet of flowers,” Kroll enthused. “Just so lovely and kind.”
