Grimes’ Newest Photo of Her and Elon Musk’s Son Will Melt Your Heart

“Never too young for some ink haha,” he quipped at the time.

In July, the proud father posted another sweet photo of his bundle of joy, writing, “Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen.” The German phrase translated to “The baby cannot use a spoon yet.”

The couple’s baby photos haven’t been the only things to make waves. Elon surprised his followers when he revealed his son’s unique name following his birth. Originally, the pair’s baby boy was named X Æ A-12 Musk.

In May, Grimes tried explaining her newborn’s one-of-a-kind moniker.

“X, the unknown variable,” she wrote on May 5 on Twitter. “Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent.”

She closed her caption, “A=Archangel, my favorite song” before adding a rat and sword emoji.

“SR-71, but yes,” Elon responded, pointing out her mistake, to which she replied, “I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, da–it. That was meant to be profound.”