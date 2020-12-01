Grimes And Elon Musk’s New Baby Pic Is So Cute

You might remember they originally gave their son the EXTREMELY unique name of X Æ A-12, which kept the internet busy for a while as people joked about it.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️
•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &amp;/or Artificial intelligence)
•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍
+
(A=Archangel, my favorite song)
(⚔️🐁 metal rat)


Grimes/ Twitter: @Grimezsz

But the state of California didn’t allow that, so, according to TMZ, the baby ended up with X as his first name and AE A-XII as his middle name.


Robyn Beck / Getty Images

In an interview with Bloomberg, Grimes revealed that she calls her son Little X. Love it!

Well, the artist recently posted a new pic of Little X on her Instagram story!

In the pic, he’s propped up on a bed and leaning away from the camera. And that adorable onesie covered with stars? SO CUTE.

And check out the book he’s looking at! All about space!


Grimes Instagram/ Instagram: @grimes

Stars onesie AND space education? Looks like we’ve got a future astronaut on our hands!

In case you didn’t know, Elon is the founder and CEO of SpaceX. Could Little X be training up to follow in his father’s footsteps??? Can’t wait to find out!


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

All the best to the happy couple and their space cadet!

