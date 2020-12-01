Google photos: How to share photos and videos from iPhone to any Android smartphone

Sharing photos and videos within the ecosystem is a piece of cake. Apple users can simply use the AirDrop to share any photo or video across the entire Apple Ecosystem that supports AirDrop. Google recently added a similar feature called Nearby Sharing that allows Android smartphone users to do that same task without any hassle. However, things get much more complicated when it comes to sharing photos and videos from an iPhone to Android or vice-versa.

If you are stuck with a similar situation and looking for an easy way out, here are three easy-to-use methods you can use.

Method 1: Use cloud services



Apple users can simply upload their photos and videos to iCloud or any cloud service of their choice and share them via email, messaging platform or via a link. Once the data is shared, one can delete them from the cloud storage to save storage space.

Services like OneDrive, Dropbox, etc also gives users the option to take backup of their gallery.

Method 2: Using JioSwitch app



JioSwitch is a wireless file transfer app that is compatible with both Android as well as iOS and allows peer-to-peer transfer. Users can install the app and transfer photos and videos from one device to another.

Method 3: Using Google Photos



Google Photos app allows users to directly share photos and videos within the app. It even gives users the option to create a link and share it via any platform of choice.

