Gigi Hadid Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos From Her Pregnancy

Gigi Hadid is taking an adorable stroll down memory lane, just a handful of months after she and boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their first child.

The 25-year-old model posted a trio of never-before-seen pregnancy photos to Instagram on Monday, Nov. 30, and she is absolutely glowing in all three of the pics from the summer.

“August, waiting for our girl,” Gigi captioned the shots, adding emojis symbolizing love and tears.

One pic shows Zayn, 27, preciously resting his chin just above the baby bump.

The couple announced in September that they had welcomed a daughter, although they have yet to reveal the little one’s name.

Gigi posted the first pic of her baby girl to Instagram on Halloween, with their newborn dressed as the Hulk. The star has been careful to not include her baby’s face in any of the images.

The proud mom posted additional photos in November, along with a peek at the family’s holiday decorations.

“A whole new kind of busy & tired,” Gigi captioned that post. “but she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early.”