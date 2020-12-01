Freddie Gibbs Roasts LL COOL J Over ‘Accidental Racist’ Song

LL Cool J and his fans may want to sweep his 2013 song “Accidental Racist” under the rug — but Freddie Gibbs is not letting that happen and took to social media to clown the rap legend over the song.

“Ay fam this n*gga got on makeup,” Gibbs laughed. “Cut it out man. Just talk about rap sh*t, don’t talk about Black sh*t after you did ‘Accidental Racist.’ You got on makeup, n*gga.”

At the time of the song’s release, LL Cool J faced backlash not just over the song’s cringe-worthy title — but it was just a horrible song overall.

