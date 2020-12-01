Five successful NFL head coaches who are losing credibility

Go ahead and credit Zimmer if you’d like for helping the Vikings vault back into playoff contention following a 1-5 start. However, that’d just be the wrong thing to do, because offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak, quarterback Kirk Cousins and running back Dalvin Cook are much more responsible for the stunning turnaround to achieve a 5-6 record to date.

Cousins has thrown just one interception in his last five games, and Kubiak has leaned heavily on Cook to the tune of an NFL-leading 13 rushing touchdowns.

General manager Rick Spielman also hit an absolute home run in drafting first-round pick Justin Jefferson. The rookie receiver had big shoes to fill for Stefon Diggs, and has delivered in a massive way, with 52 catches, 918 yards and six scores through 11 games.

Zimmer is an old-school, defensive-minded coach whose unit ranks last in the NFL in yielding 16.4 points per game after halftime. That’s a reflection on coaching and the ability, or lack thereof, to make adjustments. This might be the oldest-school coach in the game at this point, and if Minnesota really is going to take the next step with Cousins under center, maybe a breath of fresh air would be good for the locker room.

If you look at the results on paper, Zimmer has been consistent if not spectacular at the helm of the Vikings. His worst record was in Year 1 (7-9), but he’s had three double-digit win seasons since, with eight-win campaigns sandwiched in between. Bottom line: if the Vikings’ momentum on offense halts or the defense proves too inferior down the stretch, they will have won only one playoff game under Zimmer through three years with Cousins.

None of that feels like reason to validate bringing back Zimmer for an eighth season. Then again, he signed a three-year contract extension in July, so he’s more of a hot seat candidate to watch for in 2021 or the year after, even if he’s resorted to publicly calling out his players when the defense isn’t performing up to snuff.